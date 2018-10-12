‘Two Mile Hollow,’ ‘Hold These Truths’ Among TBA Awards Finalists

SAN FRANCISCO — Theatre Bay Area will present the 2018 TBA Awards on Monday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco.

This year’s awards will break out of binary thinking and revel in the spectrum of excellence that is Bay Area theatre. Be there to honor the outstanding artists, companies and productions of the 2017-18 season. Over 120 theater companies participate in the awards program each year.

Finalists chosen for their work on “Two Mile Hollow” by Leah Nanako Winkler, produced by Ferocious Lotus Theatre Company (San Francisco):

Devon LaBelle, Outstanding Properties Design, Tier 3

Kevin August Landesman, Outstanding Lighting Design, Tier 3

Randy Wong-Westbrooke, Outstanding Scenic Design, Tier 3

Carla Pantoja, Outstanding Fight Choreography, Tier 3

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play, Tier 3

Rinabeth Apostol, Greg Ayers and Michelle Talgarow, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role in a Play, Tier 3

Lily Tung Crystal, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Tier 3

Outstanding Production of a Play, Tier 3

Finalists chosen for their work on “Hold These Truths” by Jeanne Sakata, produced at TheatreWorks (Palo Alto):

Joel de la Fuente, Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role in a Play, Tier 1

Lisa Rothe, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Tier 1

Outstanding Production of a Play, Tier 1

Other finalists include: Outstanding Scenic Design, Tier 1 — Takeshi Kata for “Angels in America, Parts One and Two” at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

For ticket information and a complete list of finalists, go to: https://www.theatrebayarea.org/page/AwardsCelebration