JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»‘Two Mile Hollow,’ ‘Hold These Truths’ Among TBA Awards Finalists

‘Two Mile Hollow,’ ‘Hold These Truths’ Among TBA Awards Finalists

0

Posted On

SAN FRANCISCO — Theatre Bay Area will present the 2018 TBA Awards on Monday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco.

This year’s awards will break out of binary thinking and revel in the spectrum of excellence that is Bay Area theatre. Be there to honor the outstanding artists, companies and productions of the 2017-18 season. Over 120 theater companies participate in the awards program each year.

From left: Sean Fenton, Karen Offereins, Michelle Talgarow and Greg Ayers starred as the Donnelly family in Leah Nanako Winkler’s “Two Mile Hollow” at Ferocious Lotus Theatre Company.

Finalists chosen for their work on “Two Mile Hollow” by Leah Nanako Winkler, produced by Ferocious Lotus Theatre Company (San Francisco):

Devon LaBelle, Outstanding Properties Design, Tier 3

Kevin August Landesman, Outstanding Lighting Design, Tier 3

Randy Wong-Westbrooke, Outstanding Scenic Design, Tier 3

Carla Pantoja, Outstanding Fight Choreography, Tier 3

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play, Tier 3

Rinabeth Apostol, Greg Ayers and Michelle Talgarow, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role in a Play, Tier 3

Lily Tung Crystal, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Tier 3

Outstanding Production of a Play, Tier 3

Joel de la Fuente as Gordon Hirabayashi in Jeanne Sakata’s “Hold These Truths” at TheatreWorks.

Finalists chosen for their work on “Hold These Truths” by Jeanne Sakata, produced at TheatreWorks (Palo Alto):

Joel de la Fuente, Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role in a Play, Tier 1

Lisa Rothe, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Tier 1

Outstanding Production of a Play, Tier 1

Other finalists include: Outstanding Scenic Design, Tier 1 — Takeshi Kata for “Angels in America, Parts One and Two” at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

For ticket information and a complete list of finalists, go to: https://www.theatrebayarea.org/page/AwardsCelebration

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply