‘Yonsei Eyes’ Screening at SFVJACC

The San Fernando Valley JACL will hold a special screening of “Yonsei Eyes” on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. at Dr. Sanbo Sakaguchi Hall, San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St., Pacoima.

“Yonsei Eyes” is a story of two fourth-generation Japanese Americans who embark on a pilgrimage to the place where their grandparents were once imprisoned during World War II.

“My Dog Teny,” the true story of a boy, his dog and the outbreak of the war, will also be shown. It is based on a book for young readers by Yoshito Wayne Osaki.

Jon Osaki is an emerging filmmaker who has directed and produced promotional, educational, narrative, and short documentary films. His interest in film grew from his desire to share the stories of the Japanese Community Youth Council in San Francisco, where he has served as executive director since 1996.

Over the past few years, he has produced or had films screened by the Asian Pacific American Heritage Foundation, San Francisco Films of Remembrance, the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Ithaca Pan Asian American Film Festival, and Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival. As a filmmaker, he views this genre as the next step in his lifelong pursuit of social justice and equity.

Donation: $10. Bentos (subject to availability) are $12 each.

