‘Yonsei Eyes’ to Be Screened at ESGVJCC

WEST COVINA — A screening of “Yonsei Eyes” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. at Sugimoto Social Hall, East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina.

Jon Osaki’s film tells the story of two fourth-generation Japanese Americans who embark on a pilgrimage to the place where their grandparents were imprisoned during World War II.

“My Dog Teny,” a true story of a boy, his dog and the outbreak of World War II, will also be shown. The film is based on a book for young readers by the late Yoshito Wayne Osaki, the filmmaker’s father.

A Q&A session with Osaki, who is the long-time executive director of the Japanese Community Youth Council in San Francisco, will follow. In Southern California, the films have previously been shown at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute and San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Melissa Kozono at (626) 960-2566 or [email protected]