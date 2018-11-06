A Poetic Afternoon

An event presented by JAWS (Japanese American Women Speak) on Oct. 27 at 341FSN in Little Tokyo featured poet Mitsuye Yamada (center), who read three new poems, along with a panel of creative artists (from left), Yumi Sakugawa, Keiko Agena and MariNaomi. Yamada, who recently turned 95, is the author of “Camp Notes” and “Desert Run.” The well-attended program was the final presentation for JAWS, a network of Japanese American women who believe art can be used for social change, in conjunction with its public art exhibition “Seeds of Our Grandmothers’ Dreams,” which closed on Oct. 28 after a two-week run. (Photo by SHARON YAMATO)

Tags