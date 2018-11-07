Bonsai Demonstration at Nakaoka Center

GARDENA — Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai announces a bonsai demonstration with Harry Harrington on Friday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Harrington is a bonsai professional residing near the Chiltern Hills in Aylesbury, United Kingdom. While working as a gardener approximately 20 years ago, he became interested in bonsai as a hobby. In 2000, he progressed into a bonsai artist and writer.

Harrington started a website (www.bonsai4me.com) where one can review various articles pertaining to bonsai. The success of the website, which attracts over 1.5 million visitors from around the globe, led to him writing and publishing three books: “Bonsai Inspirations 1,” “Bonsai Inspirations 2,” and “Bonsai Basics.”

Harrington teaches and offers bonsai workshops near London, and is frequently commissioned to style clients’ trees. He specializes in developing poor quality bonsai materials into works of art.

For more information, visit www.daiichibonsaikai.com.