CicLAvia This Sunday in Downtown Area

The annual CicLAvia — Heart of L.A. returns to Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Downtown and Boyle Heights on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CicLAvia closes streets to car traffic and opens them for people to walk, skate, bike, play and explore parts of the city. There is no starting point or finish line; begin where you like and enjoy the day your way. CicLAvia traffic flows in two directions, just like regular traffic.

Street closures, which will be in effect from 7 a.m. (some streets may close as early ast 6 a.m.) to approximately 5 p.m., include the following:

First Street from Broadway to Alameda

Central Avenue from First Street to East Third Street

East Third Street from Central to Alameda

East Fourth Place from Alameda to East Fourth Street

Baldoria, 243 San Pedro St., will offer a Heart of L.A. special: $9 pizza and 20 percent off drinks.

There will be hubs in Little Tokyo, Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza and other locations. All hubs will have restrooms, free water, free basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. At the Little Tokyo Hub, participants can:

• Leave your mark on a community art bike by CicLAvia x Pure Cycles.

• Stop by the REI Co-op station for a camping-themed rest and relaxation area, spin a prize wheel for a chance at cool swag, and take pictures with a “special guest” who you can share your outdoor gear wish-list with (and a chance to win an item off your list).

• Explore one of L.A.’s most vibrant historic neighborhoods, which offers unique cultural programs, community events, and the best dining and shopping experiences. Learn more at http://golittletokyo.com.

• Stop by the Thousand Safety Checkpoint to get your helmet fitted, check your brakes, tire pressure and saddle height, and learn other bike safety tips.

For more information, visit www.ciclavia.org.