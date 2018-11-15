‘Go For Broke Spirit’ Book Event at GVJCI

GARDENA — A book event for “The Go For Broke Spirit: Portraits of Courage” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

There will be a panel discussion with photographer/co-author Shane Sato, co-author Robert M. Horsting, 442nd Regimental Combat Team veteran Don Seki, and others to be announced.

Sato began shooting portraits of Nisei veterans of World War II in 2000, initially photographing them in their club shirts. Around 2007 he decided to use uniforms to help the public “see into the past.”

Working with oral historian Horsting, Sato created the first book and a traveling exhibit. They are planning a second book. He has focused mostly on veterans on the West Coast and in Hawaii but wants to expand the project to include those living on the East Coast and in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.thegoforbrokespirit.com.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated. To RSVP, call (310) 324-6611, email [email protected] or visit http://jci-gardena.org.