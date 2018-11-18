Holiday Artisan Market at Asian Art Museum

SAN FRANCISCO — The Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St. in San Francisco’s Civi Center, will hold its second annual Holiday Artisan Market on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. (members only) and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (open to the public).

Kick off your holiday shopping at this free event, where you will find one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists for everyone on your list. The store will overflow into the museum with dozens of pop-up boutiques selling:

Jewelry – from traditional sparkle to unforgettable statement

Ceramics – glossy housewares and show-stopping centerpieces

Fashion and accessories – eye-catching flair and timeless chic

Gifts for little ones – surprise those who still need a bedtime story

Books – hand-sewn notebooks to gorgeous prints

Specialty food products – brighten up your pantry and your palate

Ornaments – effortlessly make the season shine

Cards – express your hopes and dreams in style

Activities throughout the day include food tastings and artist encounters.

Visit the market for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to the store. While you are here, stop by Sunday at the Museum, which will be serving food late and will offer a special drinks menu of beer, wine and specialty boba cocktails.

Save the date: “Kimono Refashioned” opens Feb 8, 2019. This major exhibition on the impact of kimono on modern fashion opening in early February is already receiving critical acclaim. Featuring over 35 garments from the Kyoto Costume Institute, “Kimono Refashioned” shows that kimono continue to be a fertile source of ideas for contemporary designers, both in Japan and across the globe.

Hours: Closed Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday (starting Feb. 14, 2019). Admission: $20-$25. Children under 12 and members free.

For more information, visit www.asianart.org.