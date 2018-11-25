‘Ishiro Honda’ Book-Signing at JANM

Nov. 25 is the second annual Museum Store Sunday. The Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo, will join over 700 museum stores from 10 countries and all 50 states to provide a special shopping experience.

Author Steven Ryfle will be at JANM to sign copies of “Ishiro Honda: A Life in Film, From Godzilla to Kurosawa.” Honda was the director of such films as “Godzilla,” “Mothra,” “Rodan,” “The Mysterians” and “King Kong vs. Godzilla.”

Kaiju-themed refreshments will be served. The book-signing is being held in conjunction with the exhibition “Kaiju vs. Heroes: Mark Nagata’s Journey Through the World of Japanese Toys.”

In addition, select JANM products and publications will be 25 percent off, on-site only. Discount cannot be combined with existing discounts and are for applicable merchandise only. The Museum Store is open from 11a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit http://museumstoresunday.org.