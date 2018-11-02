Japan Foundation to Screen ‘Lets Go, Jets!’

“Lets Go, Jets!” (2017, 121 minutes), directed by Hayato Kawai, will be screened on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

Hikari (Suzu Hirose) joins high school cheer dance club for the sole reason of cheering on a boy she has known from their junior high days. However, the club’s coach, Saotome (Yuki Amami), is a harsh and no-nonsense taskmaster who suddenly declares: “Our aim is to become U.S. champions! No fringes or boyfriends allowed!”

As senior students quickly quit the club, the presence of Hikari’s teammate Ayano (Ayami Nakajo) encourages her to decide to stick with cheer dance for the time being. Will the club achieve their goal? These ordinary schoolgirls set off on a long journey toward making their dream a reality.

Based on the true story of the Fukui Commercial High School cheerleading team.

JFLA provides high-quality Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday. Up next: “Tremble All You Want” (2017, 117 minutes), a romantic comedy film adaptation of the novel by Wataya Risa, on Nov. 28.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Free; no reservation required. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.