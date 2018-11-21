Japan Foundation to Screen ‘Tremble All You Want’

As part of its Japanema series, the Japan Foundation Los Angeles will screen “Tremble All You Want” (2017, 117 minutes), directed by Akiko Ooku, on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. at JFLA Auditorium, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

In this romantic comedy adapted from the novel by Wataya Risa, 24-year-old office employee Yoshika (Mayu Matsuoka) has a secret crush on her former junior high school classmate Ichi (Takumi Kitamura), but then her colleague Ni (Daichi Watanabe) asks her to be his girlfriend.

She’s excited but ambivalent about being asked out by a guy for the first time in her life, and she decides to throw a reunion party so she can see Ichi again. Yoshika anguishes over her feelings about Ichi versus Ni and ideals versus reality.

Free; reservation not required. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.