Japantown Farmer’s Market Closing After Nov. 18

SAN JOSE — The Japantown Business Association posted the following announcment on Monday:

“We are sad to report that the Japantown Farmer’s Market is closing after Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

“The Japantown Business Association is working with the City of San Jose to open in a new location as soon as possible. There is no need to advocate for its return, sign petitions, or email District 3’s Council office – local agencies know and understand how important this market is to the community.

“Sign up at www.japantownsanjose.org to be emailed when the market reopens, and we will let you know as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding, and deep gratitude to our vendors for their patience.”

The Japantown Sunday Farmer’s Market, located on Jackson Street between North Sixth and Seventh streets, has operated every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon, 50 weekends a year.

Regular vendors include Beckmann’s Bakery, Ce Patli Organic Tamales, Chia Her Farms, Contreras Farms, Heavenly Hummus, Jaguar Baker, Jerry’s Bees Wildflower Honey, J&J Ramos Farms, KreeA, Lujan Farms, Pa Vang Produce, Stephi’s Cupcakery, Tu Universo Farms, Yerena Family Farms, Von Goldd Gallery and Wow Wow Lemonade.