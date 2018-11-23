Kore-eda’s ‘Shoplifters’ Looks at Unusual Family

Acclaimed director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters” (2018, 121 minutes) is now playing at the following Southland theaters:

• Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles, through Nov. 29. Showtimes: 1, 4:20, 7:10 and 10 p.m. Info: (310) 478-3836, www.laemmle.com

• Arclight Hollywood, 6360 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, through Nov. 28. Showtimes: Friday, 7:30 and 10:10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9:45 a.m., 12:30, 3, 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m.; Monday, 11:30 a.m., 2:35, 5:15, 8:05, 11:05 p.m.; Tuesday, 11:25 a.m., 2:35, 5:30, 8:35, 11:05 p.m.; Wednesday, 11:50 a.m., 2:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:05 p.m. Info: (323) 615-2550, www.arclightcinemas.com

“Shoplifters” will open at the following Laemmle theaters:

Nov. 30 — Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, and Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino

Dec. 14 — Claremont 5, 450 W. 2nd St., Claremont

Dec. 21 — Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale

After one of their shoplifting sessions, Osamu (Lily Franky) and his 12-year-old son Shota (Kairi Jyo) come across a little girl, Yuri (Miyu Sasaki), in the freezing cold. At first reluctant to shelter the girl, Osamu’s wife agrees to take care of her after learning of the hardships she faces.

Although the family is poor, barely making enough money to survive through petty crime, they seem to live happily together until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets, testing the bonds that unite them.

The cast also includes Sakura Ando, Mayu Matsuoka and, in one of her final roles, Kirin Kiki, who passed away in September at the age of 75.

The Los Angeles Times said of the film: “The work of a master in full command of his art. A work of such emotional delicacy, you’re barely prepared when it knocks you sideways.” (A Rafu Shimpo review is forthcoming.)

“Shoplifters” (Japanese title: “Manbiki Kazoku”) premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or. In June it was released in Japan, where it was a critical and commercial success.

Kore-eda is known for such films as “Still Walking,” “The Third Murder,” “Like Father, Like Son,” “Nobody Knows,” “Our Little Sister,” “After the Storm,” “I Wish,” “After Life,” “Air Doll” and “Maborosi.”