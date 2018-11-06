L.A. Daiku Autumn Concert Nov. 10 at Zipper Hall

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the L.A. Daiku choral group will hold its 2018 autumn concert on Saturday, Nov. 10, at Downtown’s Zipper Hall.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the free program will include Carl Orff’s masterpiece “Carmina Burana,” featuring soprano Laura Parker, tenor Robert MacNeil and baritone Michael Alfera.

Four hands of piano accompaniment, by James Higgs and Jasper Jimenez, will lead the choir conducted by L.A. Daiku Musical Director Jeffrey Bernstein.

Zipper Hall on Bunker Hill is located at 200 S. Grand Ave.

Each year since 2010, L.A. Daiku has participated in the All-Japan Association of Daiku Choral Societies, chaired by the mayor of the city of Naruto, as the first choral group from outside Japan.

Bernstein first served as a guest conductor in 2013, which was the first year Naruto Daiku had a guest conductor from the U.S.

Naruto, the very first place in Asia where Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 was ever performed by Germans, became the home of Daiku.

L.A. Daiku has sung Beethoven’s 9th at several venues, including L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall as well as halls in Germany and Fukushima.

In 2017, L.A. Daiku hosted 260 guest singers from Japan and California for a performance at the Disney Concert Hall, sponsored by the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center.

In June this year, 36 L.A. Daiku members joined singers from Germany, China, Japan and the U.S. in a 1,200-member mass chorus in Naruto. Next year, L.A. Daiku is planning for a concert in Chintao City, China.

For more information, visit www.ladaiku.org.