Man Charged with Stabbing Murder of His 92-Year-Old Wife

SANTA ANA — A man was charged Nov. 5 with the stabbing murder of his 92-year-old wife.

William Frederick Dusablon, 92, of Fullerton was charged with one felony count of murder with a sentencing enhancement for personal use of a deadly weapon. He faces 26 years to life in state prison.

Arraignment will take place on Nov. 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Department C-5, Central Justice Center, Santa Ana.

On Nov. 4, Dusablon allegedly stabbed his wife, 92-year-old Chiyoko Dusablon. At approximately 6:30 a.m., the Fullerton Police Department responded to the defendant’s home in the 900 block of Creekside Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. FPD investigated this case and arrested Dusablon at his home.

Lt. John Radus of the FPD said in a statement, “This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”

The prosecutor is Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Walker of the Homicide Unit.