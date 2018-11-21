Murder Suspect Dies in Custody

SANTA ANA — The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 15 that the man suspected of fatally stabbing 92-year-old Chiyoko Dusablon has died.

The victim’s husband, William Frederick Dusablon, 92, of Fullerton, was found deceased in the hospital on Nov. 11, and the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case against him.

Dusablon was facing one felony count of murder with a sentencing enhancement of personal use of a deadly weapon.

He was arrested on Nov. 4 at the couple’s home on the 900 block of Creedside Drive. His wife was pronounced dead at the scene.