Philip Gotanda’s ‘Sisters Matsumoto’ at James Bridges Theater

L.A. Theatre Works presents “Sisters Matsumoto” by Philip Kan Gotanda on Friday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 17, at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. at the James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Dr., Melnitz Hall on the UCLA campus.

Located on the northern edge of UCLA campus in Melnitz Hall, just off Sunset (at Hilgard). Parking in Lot 3, steps from the theater. Listening devices and ADA seating available. Call box office for accessibility info.

Stockton, 1945. Three Japanese American sisters return to their farm after years in camp, but the once prosperous family finds it’s not easy to pick up the pieces of their former lives. As the details of their deceased father’s final arrangements emerge, the sisters must work together to keep their dreams alive.

Directed by Tim Dang, formerly of East West Players. Starring Keiko Agena (“Gilmore Girls”), June Angela (Gotanda’s “Yohen” at EWP), Ron Bottitta (voice artist), Kurt Kanazawa (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”), Greg Watanabe (“Allegiance”) and Ryun Yu (“Hold These Truths”).

Special guest George Takei, who was incarcerated with his family as a child, will participate in a post-show discussion after the Nov. 17 matinee.

Gotanda is a Bay Area-based playwright who has been artist-in-residence at Stanford University, UC Berkeley and Berkeley Repertory Theatre. His plays, many of which explore Asian American issues and experiences, include “The Life and Times of Chang and Eng,” “After the War Blues,” “Under the Rainbow,” “The Ballad of Yachiyo” and “The Wind Cries Mary.” He also wrote and directed the films “The Kiss,” “Drinking Tea” and “Life Tastes Good.” On the web: www.philipkangotanda.com/.

In L.A. Theatre Works productions, Hollywood and Broadway’s finest perform without sets or costumes for later broadcast on public radio nationwide. Casts subject to change. Box office: (310) 827-0889, open Monday through Friday, 12 to 6 p.m. After hours: (866) 811-4111. All sales final. For more information, visit https://latw.org/live-in-la.