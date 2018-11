Rodney Tanaka Scores Big for Gardena

During Nikkei Socials’ “Fall Football Night” dance on Nov. 3 at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center in Gardena, City Councilmember Rodney Tanaka accepted a check for $1,500 from the organization to be used for improvements to the center. Pictured from left: Nikkei Socials board members Michael Imahara, Gerry Kado, Janis Fukumoto, Stacy Weiner, Lynn Isomoto and Ed Kambe; Councilmember Tanaka; Nikkei Socials President Shiz Nakasone; board members Dean Mochinaga, Sandie Mochinaga, Sumie Nagano and Bob Nagano.

Photo by John Sunada