Save the Date: Kimochi Silver Bells

SAN FRANCISCO — Kimochi will present its annual Silver Bells Arts & Crafs and Food Faire on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Event Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1111 Gough St. (at Geary), San Francisco.

Don’t miss this one-stop shopping event for all your holiday gifts. Featuring Asian and Pacific Islander-themed arts & crafts and foods from over 90 vendors.

Free Kimochi shuttle to and from Japantown. Pick up/drop off at Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets.

Free admission. For more information, call (415) 931-2294, email [email protected] or visit www.kimochi-inc.org.