Screening of Tony-Winning ‘The King and I’

“The King and I” will be screened at theaters statewide on Thursday, Nov. 29, and Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.

The venues are listed below by city (some dates and times are different):

Aliso Viejo: Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd.

Bakersfield: Bakersfield Stadium 14, 9000-G Ming Ave.

Berkeley: Landmark Shattuck, 2230 Shattuck Ave.; Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave. (Dec. 13 and 18)

Beverly Hills: Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd. (both screenings at 7:30 p.m.)

Claremont: Claremont 5, 420 W. 2nd St. (both screenings at 7:30 p.m.)

Dublin: Hacienda Stadium 20, 5000 Dublin Blvd., Dublin

El Cerrito: Rialto Cinemas Cerrito, 10070 San Pablo Ave.

Encino: Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd.

Escondido: Escondido Stadium 16, 350 W. Valley Parkway

Foothill Ranch: Foothill Towne Center Stadium 22. 26602 Towne Center Dr.

Glendale: Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave.

Grass Valley: Sierra Cinemas, 840 E. Main St. (Jan. 24 and 30)

Irvine: Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 500 Spectrum Center Dr.

La Canada: UC LA Canada 8, 1919 Verdugo Blvd.

Larkspur: The Lark Theatre, 549 Magnolia Ave. (Dec. 20 and 22)

Los Angeles: Ipic Theaters Westwood, 10840 Wilshire Blvd. (Dec. 4 screening at 2 p.m.); Regal LA Live Stadium 14, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd.

Long Beach: Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson

Palm Springs: Regal Palm Springs Stadium 9, 789 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palo Alto: Landmark Aquarius, 430 Emerson St.

Pasadena: Ipic Theatres at One Colorado, 42 Miller Alley; Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd. (both screenings at 7:30 p.m.)

Riverside: Regal Riverside Plaza Stadium 16, 3535 Riverside Plaza Dr.

Redlands: Studio Movie Grill Redlands, 340 Eureka St. (both screenings at 6:15 p.m.)

Rocklin: Studio Movie Grill, 5140 Commons Dr.

Sacramento: UA Laguna Village 12, 8755 Center Parkway Dr.

St. Helena: Cameo Cinema St. Helena, 1340 Main St. (Nov. 29 only)

San Diego: Cinepolis Del Mar, Del Mar Highlands Town Center; Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18, 10733 Westview Parkway (second screening on Dec. 2)

San Francisco: Landmark Opera Plaza Cinema, 601 Van Ness Ave. (Dec. 4 only)

San Rafael: Smith Rafael Film Center, 1118 Fourth St.

Santa Ana: The Frida, 305 E. 4th St. (Dec. 4 only)

Santa Clarita: Edwards Valencia Stadium 12, 24435 Town Center Dr.

Santa Cruz: Landmark Nickelodeon Theatre, 210 Lincoln St.

Santa Maria: Edwards Santa Maria 10, 1521 S. Bradley Rd.

Santa Monica: Monica 4, 1332 Second St.

Santa Rosa: Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Rd.

Sebastopol: 6868 McKinley St. (Dec. 4 and 6)

Simi Valley: Studio Movie Grill Simi Valley, 1555 Simi Town Center Way

Temecula: Edwards Temecula Stadium 15, 40750 Winchester Rd.

Vista: Cineplos Vista Village, 25 Main St. (Dec. 4 only)

Recorded live this year at London’s Palladium, the 2015 Tony Award-winning Lincoln Center Theater revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic musical bursts afresh on the big screen. Reprising her Tony-winning performance, Kelli O’Hara stars as Anna, alongside Tony nominee Ken Watanabe as the King.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical recounts the unconventional and tempestuous relationship between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher he imports to teach his many wives and children.

Also starring Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Lady Thiang and featuring a company of more than 50 world-class performers, this glorious production boasts one of the finest scores ever written, including “Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Getting to Know You” and “Shall We Dance?”

For more information, visit www.kingandimusicalcinema.com.