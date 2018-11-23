Short Films That Say a Lot

Sansei Legacy and Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute presented a screening of four short films by Sansei directors on Nov. 3 at GVJCI, with more than 200 people in attendance. Discussing their films, which covered a variety of topics, were (from right) Steve Nagano, “The Arts District Without Artists”; Cory Shiozaki, “Jeff Imada: Breaking Barriers by Design”; George Takaki, “Say Yes to Your Heart”; and Mitchell Matsumura, “Holiday Bowl.” Playwright and writing teacher Tim Toyama served as moderator. (MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

