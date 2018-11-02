This Week on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 4, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• We talk about the upcoming 2020 Census with Santa Clara County and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Learn why it is crucial that everybody gets counted.

• The San Francisco Taiko Dojo is celebrating its 50th anniversary. We look at the dazzling group and talk about their artistic and cultural importance to the Bay Area.

• Mosaic Silicon Valley’s “Strings & Bow,” a multicultural collaboration of American artists playing Western and Eastern music, performs for us live.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/asianpacificamerica/