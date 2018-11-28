This Week on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 2, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the breathtaking art of classical Chinese dance and see legends come to life.

• More than 75 years after World War II, “For the Sake of the Children” explores the legacy of the Japanese American incarceration, its impact on current generations who are descendants of families who were incarcerated, and the complex interplay of culture, racial prejudice, history and intergenerational differences.

• The Bay Area Drama Company’s mission is to bring meaningful theater to its audiences – theater with social justice themes.

• Willie’s Wheelchair has a simple message – individuals should be valued by their work and effort, not by their disabilities. Author Harry Pacheco talks about why he started his anti-bullying children’s book series and what he hopes to accomplish.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186). For more information, visit www.facebook.com/asianpacificamerica/.