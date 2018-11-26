Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition Chairman Hitt Retires

Dr. Lloyd Hitt has retired from active duty as chairman of the board for the Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition.

He will be recognized on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Smoke House Restaurant, 4420 W. Lakeside Dr., Burbank (changed from Castaways Restaurant).

“He has valiantly spearheaded the preservation of the Tuna Canyon Detention Station for more than 12 years with the late Paul Tsuneishi of Sunland,” said Nancy Oda, president of the coalition. “He told us that his motivation to make a difference came when he faced death during the Korean War and promised to make a difference if he survived. Indeed, his life has been one of service to his community as a pharmacist and activist.

“He and his wife have been president of the Little Landers Historical Society, which was the dedicated sponsor of Tuna Canyon in its earliest years. Originally, we learned Tuna Canyon’s history from the educational boards that he brought to Los Angeles City Hall … During the summer is 2017, he took guests through the traveling exhibit every hour with special interest in the diorama at Bolton Hall. He met many of the descendants and enlightened them about their personal family history.

“Tuna Canyon is but one of his many service organizations. He will be in our hearts and minds as we move towards the memorial as founding chairman of the board emeritus. We thank Dr.Lloyd Hitt and his wife, Marlene, for their undying curiosity about Sunland Tujunga history that inspired us, their guidance throughout our difficult birth, and promise to continue the fight for a lasting memorial under Tuna Canyon’s mature oak trees.”

The coalition’s mission statement: “To preserve stories of the Japanese, German, and Italian immigrants, and Japanese taken from Peru, and others, at the Tuna Canyon Detention Station, which was operated by the Department of Justice during World War II in the City of Los Angeles.”

Cost for the event: $60. Indicate choice of prime rib, chicken or fish. Contact Oda at [email protected]