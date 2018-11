Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) hosted a luncheon on Nov. 15 at Madre! restaurant in Torrance to honor the 66th Assembly District’s Veteran of the Year, Gardena Nisei VFW Post 1961 Commander Steve Moriyama. “Moriyama has done a great job leading VFW Post 1961 and also is active with the American Legion in Redondo Beach,” Muratsuchi said. “I appreciate all of the VFW and American Legion officers in attendance to honor Commander Moriyama.”

