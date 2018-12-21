88 Years of Friendship

Nichi Bei Fujinkai held their annual luncheon on Nov. 3 at the official residence of Consul General Akira Chiba and his wife Yuko, who serves as honorary president of the organization.

Mrs. Chiba stated that the founding charter members could not have imagined in those early years the immeasurable impact of their vision which has continued to this day. The role of Nichi Bei Fujinkai has remained unchanged as members play active roles in promoting friendship and mutual understanding of Japanese and American culture.

The women’s group started in 1930 with 20 charter members of American and Japanese women who met to promote friendship and cultural understanding between the two countries.