Playwrights’ Arena presented a reading of “Little Women (a Multicultural Transposition)” by Velina Hasu Houston, based on the Louisa May Alcott Novel, on Dec. 15 at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum. Set in L.A.’s Leimert Park neighborhood, the play follows the Mayeda family, recently released from camp, from December 1949 to December 1951. In this version, all of the characters are people of color. “Little Women” had its world premiere in November 2017, produced by Playwrights’ Arena at Chromolume Theatre. From left: Krista Marie Yu (Jo), Sharon Omi (Marmee), Karen Huie (Auntie Ming), Jully Lee (Meg), Rosie Narasaki (Amy), Jacqueline Misaye (Beth), Houston, Ken Narasaki (Makoto). Kneeling: Nardeep Khurmi (Mr. Bhat). Not pictured: Ben Gullory (Mr. Laurence), Ken Ivy (Laurie), Peter Pasco (Briones), Jon Lawrence Rivera (director). (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

