Consul General Akira Chiba greets guests at the annual celebration of the Emperor’s Birthday, a Japanese national holiday, on Dec. 11 at his official residence in Los Angeles. Hundreds of celebrants were entertained with selections of Japanese food. Emperor Akihito, whose birthday is on Dec. 23, will abdicate on April 30 and Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, 2019. (Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

