‘Boogie at the Bonenkai’ on Dec. 29

Boogie at the Bonenkai, a year-end dance party to benefit the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, will be held Saturday, Dec. 29, starting at 7 p.m., at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Come dressed in your ’60s and ’70s best. Kokoro and Friends will be rocking the night away. To add to the evening’s musical entertainment, Asian Persuasion will open up the party while guests dine. Toru Nagao will teach some retro dance moves.

Cherrystones will be catering the event, serving not only some of their great cuisine but adding in some favorite retro comfort foods. Nostalgic snacks and sweets round out the menu.

The cost is $75 per person, $760 for table of 10 (patron) and $1,500 for table of 10 (corporate). Deadline for reserved tables is Friday, Dec. 14.

For more information, visit http://jaccc.org/bonenkai or contact Carol Tanita at [email protected] or Wayne Nagao at [email protected]