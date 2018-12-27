CJAS/JANL Mochitsuki on Dec. 29

SAN FRANCISCO — The Center for Japanese American Studies/Japanese American National Library Mochitsuki will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29, at Christ United Presbyterian Church, 1700 Sutter St. (at Laguna Street) in San Francisco Japantown.

Everyone is invited to the 50th annual mochitsuki. It will start at 11 a.m. and continue until the final mochi is formed around 3 p.m. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to help with preparations. Mochigome (rice) is donated by George Okamoto of Nomura and Co.

As always, everyone is encouraged to participate in the pounding of the rice, shaping of the mochi cakes, and eating and socializing all afternoon. Participants can purchase the mochi to take home.

Unlike many other New Year’s events, the mochi is pounded the old-fashioned way, by hand, as the Issei, Nisei and Sansei did. The goal is for Yonsei and Gosei to continue this uniquely Japanese American custom. The Japanese American National Library is carrying on the tradition established by the Center for Japanese American Studies.

For more information, contact Karl Matsushita at [email protected]