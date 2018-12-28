JAPANESE 日本語

Free Parking, Shuttle on Jan. 1 in Little Tokyo

One of Little Tokyo’s most spirited events, Oshogatsu, welcomes the new year. On Tuesday, Jan. 1, food, entertainment, shopping, and of course, free admission, will be available from 10:50 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Added this year: Free parking at the S+P Parking Lot, 428 E. Temple St., plus a free shuttle.

Take the Metro Gold Line to the Little Tokyo/Arts District stop. For anyone planning to drive, the free park-and-ride service from the S+P lot includes a shuttle with stops at Weller Court and Japanese Village Plaza (JVP) for the festivities.

Shuttle hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the parking lot will be open until 9 p.m.

