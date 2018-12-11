Golden Globe Nominees Include ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘Mirai,’ ‘Shoplifters’

The nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced on Dec. 6, include the following:

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: “Crazy Rich Asians” will compete with “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Vice.”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) will compete with Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”), Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”) and Charlize Theron (“Tully”).

Best Animated Feature Film: Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai” will compete with “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” (Directed by Wes Anderson, “Isle of Dogs” is a U.S. film set in Japan.)

Best Foreign Language Film: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters” (Japan) will compete with “Capernaum” (Lebanon), “Girl” (Belgiium), “Never Look Away” (Germany) and “Roma” (Mexico).

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve,” BBC America) will compete with Julia Roberts (“Homecoming,” Amazon), Keri Russell (“The Americans,” FX), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu) and Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander,” Starz). “Killing Eve,” “Homecoming” and “The Americans” are also nominated for best TV series, drama.

It was also announced that Oh and Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) will co-host the awards program on Jan. 6. The two previously appeared together as presenters at the Emmy Awards in September.