GVJCI to Host Free Holiday Party

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena, will host a Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Holiday Party will feature songs performed by Keiko Kawashima and Scott Nagatani. In addition to traditional holiday songs, they will perform several Japanese songs. The party will conclude with a festive sing-along.

Listening to holiday music and singing is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays. At this season of sharing, everyone is encouraged to bring cookies and pastries to share.

This event is free.

Another aspect of celebrating the holidays is the act of giving. There will also be a collection box for those who would like to make a monetary donation to help victims of the recent catastrophic wildfires in California that have inflicted tremendous damage and loss of life. The donations will be given to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund (https://www.calfund.org/wildfire-relief-fund). This organization helps those who were displaced; who lost housing, belongings and employment; and who suffered physical or mental health problems. It also helps people to rebuild homes.

Alison Kochiyama, GVJCI executive director, says, “Our hearts go out to all of the victims who have suffered and lost so much due to the California wildfires, as well as gratitude to the first responders, firefighters, and volunteers. We thought that this could be a nice way for people to help support the wildfire relief efforts, especially during this holiday season.”

The party will be held in the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall. For more information and reservations, call (310) 324-6611 or email at [email protected]