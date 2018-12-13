Heart Mountain Memories

The former incarcerees of the Heart Mountain Relocation Center of Wyoming during World War II held their 16th camp reunion on Dec. 1 at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello.

It was attended by 230 persons, down from the 1,050 persons of the 1989 reunion in Reno.

Speakers included David Ono, ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor and filmmaker, Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of the Japanese American National Museum; and Darrell Kunitomi, board member of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.

Tom Main, whose parents worked as part of the camp administration, spoke of his time attending the school at Heart Mountain.

Special recognition was given to those incarcerees ages 90 and older, as well as veterans.

Submitted by Bacon Sakatani; photos by Marvin Inouye