Holiday Koto Concert at Main Library

SAN FRANCISCO — A Holiday Koto Concert will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., San Francisco.

“Hamabe no Uta” (Song of the Seashore), written by Kokei Hayashi and composed by Tamezo Narita, is a well-known Japanese song. It will be performed by Yuki Endo (shinobue or bamboo flute), Monique Goldwater (dance), Shoko Hikage (koto) and Kayo Toki (koto). Goldwater is the director of Monique Ballet in San Francisco.

Michio Miyagi (1894-1956) is known as the “father of modern koto music.” The program includes Miyagi’s “Sarashi fu Tegoto” (1952) for duo koto and works by Giacomo Puccini and Tadao Sawai.

For more information on San Francisco Public Library programs, visit https://sfpl.org/.