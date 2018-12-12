Holiday Tea and Japan Culture Day at Shoseian Teahouse

GLENDALE — Shoseian “Whispering Pine” Teahouse at Brand Library Park in Glendale will host its annual Holiday Tea and Japan Culture Day on Sunday, Dec. 16, from noon to 4 p.m.

Featuring Awa Odori dancing by Terumi, martial arts demonstrations, Akita rescue dogs, taiko, Urasenke tea ceremony, bonsai and ikebana displays, and Unique Gifts by Charlotte Chen Designs.

Bento box lunches and snacks will be available for purchase.

Two seatings of Urasenke tea ceremony will be held at 12:45 and 2:45 p.m. Limited seating. Cost: $20 per person. Indicate the tea seating you will attend and the names of all guests in your party. RSVP by Dec. 12 to [email protected]

Schedule

12-12:30 p.m.: Opening koto performance by Saeko Kujiraoka

12:30-12:45 p.m.: Awa Odori by Terumi

12:45-1:30 p.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony (first seating) by Nakada Shachu

1:30-2 p.m.: Martial arts demonstration

2-2:30 p.m.: Taiko Kids by Verdugo Woodlands Elementary

2:30-2:45 p.m.: Akita Angels Dog Walk

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony (second seating) by Nakada Shachu

All day:

Shodo by Yukari

Akita rescue dogs

Sound meditation by Yuki

Japanese pottery by Julie

Yoga by Hikaru

Japanese massage by Kimo

Asian arts and gifts by Tai Ling

Knot-tying by Scout Troop 118

Okanoue — Japanese books for kids

Kimono fun by Nadeshiko Kai

Unique gifts by Charlotte Chen Designs

Music by DJ Yui Yamamoto

Friends of Shoseian is a nonprofit organization; contributions can be tax-deductible. For more information, visit www.shoseianteahouse.com.