Holiday Tea and Japan Culture Day at Shoseian Teahouse

GLENDALE — Shoseian “Whispering Pine” Teahouse at Brand Library Park in Glendale will host its annual Holiday Tea and Japan Culture Day on Sunday, Dec. 16, from noon to 4 p.m.
Featuring Awa Odori dancing by Terumi, martial arts demonstrations, Akita rescue dogs, taiko, Urasenke tea ceremony, bonsai and ikebana displays, and Unique Gifts by Charlotte Chen Designs.
Bento box lunches and snacks will be available for purchase.
Two seatings of Urasenke tea ceremony will be held at 12:45 and 2:45 p.m. Limited seating. Cost: $20 per person. Indicate the tea seating you will attend and the names of all guests in your party. RSVP by Dec. 12 to [email protected]
Schedule
12-12:30 p.m.: Opening koto performance by Saeko Kujiraoka
12:30-12:45 p.m.: Awa Odori by Terumi
12:45-1:30 p.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony (first seating) by Nakada Shachu
1:30-2 p.m.: Martial arts demonstration
2-2:30 p.m.: Taiko Kids by Verdugo Woodlands Elementary
2:30-2:45 p.m.: Akita Angels Dog Walk
2:45-3:30 p.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony (second seating) by Nakada Shachu
All day:
Shodo by Yukari
Akita rescue dogs
Sound meditation by Yuki
Japanese pottery by Julie
Yoga by Hikaru
Japanese massage by Kimo
Asian arts and gifts by Tai Ling
Knot-tying by Scout Troop 118
Okanoue — Japanese books for kids
Kimono fun by Nadeshiko Kai
Unique gifts by Charlotte Chen Designs
Music by DJ Yui Yamamoto
Friends of Shoseian is a nonprofit organization; contributions can be tax-deductible. For more information, visit www.shoseianteahouse.com.