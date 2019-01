Japan will again be represented in the Rose Parade in Pasadena on Tuesday, as the 120-member All-Izumo Honor Green Band performs. At the annual Band Fest tune-up on Sunday, the band delighted the huge audience at Pasadena City College with precision marching, a Japanese selection featuring band member Chisato Atsuta on shamisen, and Takuya Yamasaki’s one-man dancing group to the Village People’s “YMCA.”