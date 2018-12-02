JACL Opposes Nomination of Kathy Kraninger to Lead Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

WASHINGTON — The Japanese American Citizens League joined over 100 other organizations on a letter to Senate leadership in opposition to Kathy Kraninger’s nomination as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Kraninger was a key architect and administrator of the family separation policy at the southern border.

The letter states, in part, “Ms. Kraninger played a central role in administering the inhumane and un-American policy of separating thousands of children from their parents — for some, perhaps permanently — along our southwest border. Rather than being simply a disastrous policy of the past, the humanitarian crisis resulting from the separation of families continues to this day.

“The administration officials responsible for implementing the tragedy unfolding deserve to be punished, not promoted.”

Other Asian Pacific American organizations that signed the Nov. 27 letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer include National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, National Korean American Service and Education Consortium, and South Asian Fund for Education, Scholarship and Training