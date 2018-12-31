Kotohajime at JACCC on Jan. 6

For its 36th anniversary, the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., will present its signature New Year’s celebration, Kotohajime, on Sunday, Jan. 6, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Special guests include Arugakki (taiko group), Tetsuya Nakamura (harmonica player), Ken Aiso (violinist), and Matsumae Kai (traditional folk musicians).

The ritual shooting of the arrow — a purification ceremony – will be performed by Ikkyu of the Los Angeles Kyudo Archery Group.

Tickets are $20 general, $18 for JACCC members. For reservations, visit http://jaccc.org.