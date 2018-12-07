Lighting Up the Holiday Season

Thousands lined the streets of Tinsel Town on Nov. 25 as the 87th Hollywood Christmas Parade returned to open the holiday season.

The L.A. Nebuta float made a return appearance in the parade, surrounded by marchers and musicians. Inspired by the popular Nebuta Festival of Aomori Prefecture, one of the largest and most famous festivals in all of Japan that dates back hundreds of years, the lighted, handmade float has been a crowd-pleaser wherever it is displayed.

The parade will be broadcast as a two-hour prime-time special on the CW Network on Friday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. and will be seen on the Hallmark Channel after The CW’s broadcast. Check your television providers listings for rebroadcast schedule.

Photos by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo