‘Mirai’ Among Nominees for Annie Awards

The 46th annual Annie Awards will take place on Feb. 2 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

The nominees, announced Dec. 3 by the International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, include the following:

Best Animated Independent Feature: “Mirai” (Studio Chizu) will compete with “Ce Magnifique Gâteau” (Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi, Pedri Animation), “MFK2” (Ankama/Studio 4ºC), Ruben Brandt, Collector” (Hungarian National Film Fund), “Tito and the Birds” (Bits Productions, Split Studio).

Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature Production: Mamoru Hosoda and Stephanie Sheh for “Mirai.” Also nominated: Brad Bird for “Incredibles 2,” Phil Johnston and Pamela Bibon for “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath for “Teen Titans Go! to the Movies.”

Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” a U.S. film set in Japan, was nominated for Best Animated Feature, Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production (Jason Stalman), Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Feature Production (Adam Stockhausen and Paul Harrod), and Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production (Bryan Cranston).

“From over 1,600 submissions, our committees have made a great selection of nominees this year,” said ASIFA-Hollywood Executive Director Frank Gladstone. “A wide choice of animation techniques, a broad selection of subjects, increasingly creative designs and an encompassing representation of films from other countries and various points of view is going to make this year’s Annie Awards an ever more diversified event. Membership voting begins Jan. 1. Looking at the slate of nominees, I think this year’s decisions will be extraordinary.”

For a complete list of nominees, visit: https://annieawards.org/