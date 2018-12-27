New Year’s Day Activities in Little Tokyo

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation present a Japanese New Year celebration in Little Tokyo on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Celebrate Oshogatsu, one of the most important holidays in Japan, and ring in 2019, the Year of the Boar/Pig.

Activities will take place at three locations:

• Weller Court (Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka Street between First and Second streets)

Opening ceremony from 10:50 to 11:30 a.m.

Program from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., including stage performances (taiko, Japanese traditional dance and more), food booths, mochi maki (tossing of mochi to the audience) and beer booth

• Japanese Village Plaza (entrances on First and Second streets between San Pedro Street and Central Avenue)

Stage performances from 12 to 3:30 p.m., including taiko, Japanese traditional dance and kendo, plus mochi maki

• Frances Hashimoto Plaza (entrance on Second Street between San Pedro and Central, near Japanese American Cultural & Community Center)

Arts, crafts and games for children from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Participating groups include Los Angeles Taiko Center, Nisei Week Queen and Court, Beikoku Shodo Kenkyu-kai, Matsutoyo Kai, Sanbukan Dojo, Shorinji Kempo South Bay Branch, L.A. Kimono Club, L.A. Kendo Dojo, Awa Tokushima Ren, Kashima Shinryu, Fickle Wish, and Team Jungle.