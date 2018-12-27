New Year’s Eve Service at Gardena Buddhist

GARDENA — Gardena Buddhist Church, 1717 W. 166th St. in Gardena, will hold its New Year’s Eve service on Monday, Dec. 31, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The final service of 2018 will include the ringing of the temple bell and the serving of toshikoshi soba, a traditional New Year’s food.

The New Year’s Day service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 1, from 8 to 9 a.m. Bring in 2019 with the Dharma of Nenbutsu.

For more information on these and other activities, call (310) 327-9400 or visit www.gardenabuddhistchurch.org.