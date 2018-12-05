Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 9, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• “Discovering Routes,” an original series by ABS-CBN Global Studios, follows four Filipino Americans on their first trip to the Philippines to expose themselves to their Filipino roots.

• Kung Pao Kosher Comedy, one of San Francisco’s longest running comedy shows, answers the age-old question, “What are Jews supposed to do on Christmas?”

• Give back this holiday season through the Family Giving Tree’s Holiday Wish Drive, which since 1990 has provided gifts for over one million San Francisco Bay Area children, families and seniors from low-income households.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

Host and producer: Robert Handa. Coordinating producer: Lance Lew. Production coordinator and photographer: Joachim Custodio. Photographer and editor: Glenn Iyemura.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/asianpacificamerica/