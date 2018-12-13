Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 16, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• Mosaic Silicon Valley, an initiative by Sangam Arts, is focused on strengthening rapidly diversifying communities across the U.S. through multicultural and collaborative arts.

• While the demographics in Silicon Valley continue to diversify, the San Jose Museum of Art and San Jose Arts Commission work to bridge the community together through arts and culture.

• “Confluencia” was commissioned by Mosaic Silicon Valley to highlight the ties that bind us while celebrating the differences that make us who we are. It is an exploration of two traditional styles of music, one Carnatic classical percussion, one Spanish folk guitar, and two traditional styles of dance from two different regions of the world, India and Spain.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/asianpacificamerica/