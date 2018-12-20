Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 23, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

• Shigeaki Mori was eight years old when the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. More than 70 years later, “Paper Lanterns” follows Mori on his quest to reach the family members of two American POWs that were killed by the bomb.

• Friends Coffee and Tea, a day program by Friends of Children with Special Needs, offers various work skill training for special-needs individuals to prepare them for employment.

• Established in 1858, the historic 7 Mile House is a family- and dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar, and live music venue serving up a unique mix of home-style American and Filipino food. From its colorful history as a stagecoach stop and an infamous sports gambling joint, to becoming an award-winning establishment, 7 Mile House boasts great food, drinks, and live entertainment.

• Fifty years have passed since Grandmaster Seiichi Tanaka founded San Francisco Taiko Dojo, based on the philosophy of unity of mind, body, and spirit.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

