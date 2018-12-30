Nichi Bei Night with the Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO — Come join the Nichi Bei Foundation as it cheers on the Sacramento Kings at its second annual Nichi Bei Night with the Kings on Saturday, Jan. 12, as the Kings take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Golden 1 Center in Downtown Sacramento.

See exciting young rising Kings stars like De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, as well as rookie sensation Marvin Bagley III, as they take on the visiting Hornets, led by one of the NBA’s dynamic leading scorers, Kemba Walker.

The event will feature a pre-game performance from 5:30 to 6 p.m. by the Sacramento Taiko Dan — the premiere Japanese drumming ensemble in the Greater Sacramento region — in the Downtown Commons (DOCO) Plaza, right in front of the Main Entrance. Game time is 7 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center, 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento.

Come early to visit the new surroundings at Downtown Commons, including a host of new eateries and stores, such as Burger Lounge, Andy’s Candy Apothecary, Display: California, Echo & Rig Butcher Steakhouse, Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar, Getta Clue Store, The Pizza Press, Rare Tea, Sauced BBQ & Spirits, Yard House and the Punch Bowl Social entertainment center (bowling, video arcade, karaoke).

Tickets are $36-$56 each, and includes all fees and a raffle for Kings gear. Seats will be located in Upper Outer Sideline and Lower Corner Value. Bring your group for a fun time in the heart of Sacramento.

To order tickets online, click here.

Sponsored by The Nichi Bei Weekly. A portion from every ticket sold at the link above benefits the Nichi Bei Foundation.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (415) 673-1009.