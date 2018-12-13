Nominations Announced for 25th SAG Awards

Nominees for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances in film and television of 2018, as well as the nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles, were announced Dec. 12 at the Pacific Design Center’s SilverScreen Theater in West Hollywood.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris introduced Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ocean’s Eight”) and Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black,” the upcoming “Bad Hair”), who announced the nominees for this year’s actors live on TNT, TBS, truTV, tntdrama.com/sag-awards, truTV.com, sagawards.org, and on major social platforms.

Before the announcement, this year’s stunt ensemble action performance nominees were announced by SAG Awards Committee Chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee Member Elizabeth McLaughlin during a live webcast on tntdrama.com/sag-awards and sagawards.org.

A replay of both announcements is available for viewing on http://tntdrama.com/sag-awards.

The awards ceremony will be simulcast live on Sunday, Jan. 27, on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m. (PT).

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture include “Crazy Rich Asians,” which stars Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Henry Golding, Ken Jeong, Lisa Lu, Harry Shum Jr., Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh.

The other films nominated in this category are “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series include Sandra Oh, who plays Eve Polastri in BBC America’s “Killing Eve.” Also nominated are Julia Garner and Laura Linney for “Ozark,” Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and Robin Wright for “House of Cards.”

Actors nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series include Ellen Wong and Sunita Mani for Netflix’s “GLOW” and Melissa Tang for Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.”