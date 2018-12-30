OAA Holiday Boutique

The Okinawa Association of America held its first mini-craft fair at the OAA Center in Gardena on Dec. 9.

Overseen by youth volunteer Melissa Tran, the fair featured Okinawa-themed mugs, pouches, T-shirts, art prints, greeting cards, postcards, crafts and more as well as Japanese-themed items. There was also a food drive for children in need.

Upcoming OAA activities include a New Year’s party, which will kick off OAA’s 110th year, on Sunday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Quiet Cannon Conference and Event Center, 901 Via San Clemente, Montebello. For members, OAA offers a computer class for seniors, an Okinawan language class and a karaoke club. For more information, call (310) 532-1929 or visit www.oaamensore.org.



Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo