Oshogatsu Matsuri at JCCCNC

SAN FRANCISCO — The 48th annual Oshogatsu Matsuri, a community celebration to welcome the Year of the Boar, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

The free event will feature cultural arts and crafts, mochitsuki, entertainment, food, screen printing, and a children’s art contest. Bring a plain, light-colored T-shirt and J-Town Arts will silk-screen it for free.

Sponsored by API Legal Outreach, JCCCNC, Japanese Community Youth Council, and Hamilton Senior Center.

On the Web: www.jcccnc.org